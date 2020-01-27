Oscars

Oscar nominee luncheon 2020: Stars gather in Hollywood ahead of Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar nominees are gathering in Hollywood for the nominee luncheon, an annual tradition taking place this year at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The annual luncheon is a chance for nominees to informally meet and mingle. During the event, the large group of nominees poses for what's come to be called the "class photo," a group photo showing the dozens of nominees all in one place.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

In years past, the relaxed event has also included, of course, a meal as well as remarks from Academy officials and others in the filmmaking community. A crash course in giving an acceptance speech is also standard fare at the annual event.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsmovieshollywoodmovie newsmercedes benz usa oscars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Jennifer Lopez wears $9 million worth of diamonds
Oscars 2020: When, how to watch the Academy Awards
2020 Oscars performers announced: See the list
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Body in NJ confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze
Penn Charter investigating possible case of coronavirus
Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
Bucks County man pleads guilty in mysterious explosions
New LA mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Mourners remember Kobe Bryant outside Lower Merion High School
Show More
1 injured after stolen tow truck crashes into multiple cars; driver sought
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Kobe Bryant helicopter crash kills 9, including 2 coaches
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
VIDEO: Kobe Bryant's final message to West Philly students
More TOP STORIES News