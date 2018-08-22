ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after battle with bile duct cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played villain Robbie Rotten in the children's TV series "LazyTown," has died of cancer. He was 43.

LONDON --
Icelandic actor Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played villain Robbie Rotten in the children's TV series "LazyTown," has died of cancer. He was 43.

The actor's wife, Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, announced on Facebook that he died Tuesday.


Trained as a stage actor and puppeteer, Stefansson was best known for "LazyTown," where his junk food-munching villain was pitted against child heroine Stephanie and fitness-loving hero Sportacus. The Iceland-made show, a mix of animation, live action and CGI, ran between 2004 and 2007, and from 2013 to 2014.

Stefansson was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in 2016. He announced earlier this year that the disease had returned and was inoperable.

He is survived by his wife and four children. Thorsteinsdottir said his ashes would be scattered on the ocean, in keeping with his wishes.

"Per Stefan's wishes, there will be no funeral," Thorsteinsdottir wrote. "His earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean. Stefan's family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years, and to express their deepest sympathy to the many friends and fans of Stefan Karl."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsfamous deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teenager arrested in high school star athlete's killing
Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Police release more details in fatal West Phila. hit-and-run
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Man charged with hate crime at Delaware gay pride festival
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
Show More
'Pure poison:' Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Arrest warrant issued for forgery suspect in Chester County
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Shower Today
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Flooding leads to water rescues in Lehigh Valley
More News