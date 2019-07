Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant this fall

LOS ANGELES, California -- Stevie Wonder says he will be receiving a kidney transplant this fall.The 69-year-old music legend made the announcement to concertgoers in England on Saturday.Wonder said he'll do three more shows and then undergo the surgery in September.He said he has a donor, adding, "it's all good," drawing cheers from the audience.He didn't want his fans to hear rumors, Wonder said. There had been a recent report that he was facing a serious health issue.Wonder was performing as part of a summer concert in London's Hyde Park. He told the audience he was there to share his love and to thank them for theirs.