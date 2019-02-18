ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: Should Netflix movies be eligible for Oscars? Steven Spielberg speaks out against streaming movies

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Spielberg's latest comments seem to speak out against streaming services as Netflix's ''Roma'' is poised for Oscars glory, ABC News reports. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo|Paul Sakuma/AP Photo)

Should movies primarily produced for streaming services be considered for Hollywood's biggest film awards? It's a debate that has been waged for years, and famed director Steven Spielberg has made it clear where he falls.

"I love television ... but there's nothing like going to a big, dark theater and having the experience wash over you," he told an audience at this weekend's Cinema Audio Society Awards. "I'm a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever."

The comments come as Roma marches toward Oscar Sunday as a Best Picture frontrunner. The film is the first produced by Netflix ever to enter the coveted category.

SEE ALSO: Everything to know about Roma, which could become the first foreign-language Best Picture

Though it is available on Netflix, the film did have a limited release in theaters. Netflix has not released official box-office numbers, so it's unknown exactly how many people saw the film in theaters.

This is not the first time prolific filmmaker Spielberg has spoken out against awarding streaming-service movies as cinema. Last March, he told ITV News that he thinks such films should be recognized with Emmys, not Oscars.

"I don't believe that films that are given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination," he said. "Once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie."

Among the multitude of qualifications to be considered for the Oscars, a film must run in a commercial movie theater in Los Angeles County for at least a week.

Spielberg, who has won three competitive Oscars and racked up many more nominations, is not nominated for an award himself this year. A film he directed, Ready Player One, is up for Best Visual Effects.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmoviesmovie newssteven spielbergnetflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Surprising costs of Hollywood's biggest night
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Sun to Return Before Snowy Wednesday
Montco teen shot in the face in Rhawnhurst home
Surveillance camera captures sound of South Philly shootout
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Family of woman found in trash can wants answers
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
2 men shot inside car in Willingboro; 1 dead
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Florence
Show More
Pa. woman meets adopted brother after 80 years
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
Violent arrest caught on video under investigation
1 teen killed, 1 wounded in shootings after vigil for 17-year-old
Man finds saved game, letter from late father on Apple IIe
More News