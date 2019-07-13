'Stuber' stars talk '80s film inspiration, Oscars hosting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5389008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Stuber' stars talk to 6abc about their ride-sharing, action, buddy film.

The new movie "Stuber" centers on the hijinks when an Uber driver and detective team-up.The action-comedy pulling into theaters stars Kumal Nanjiani as an Uber driver that picks up "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Dave Bautista, who plays a police detective on the hunt for a drug lord.The movie may have a throwback feel for some, reminding audiences of the buddy comedy genre that was popular in the 1980s."Honestly, I didn't think of that immediately because those movies, I haven't seen some of those in so long that it wasn't the first reference point I had," Nanjiani told 6abc. "I just thought it was a very funny action-comedy. Later when we started talking to the director that's when he was like, 'I really want it to be like those movies from the 80s and stuff.' 'Lethal Weapon.' '48 Hours.' 'Midnight Run.' That's when I really understood what he really wanted to do with the movie."For Bautista, the humor of the script was one of the main reasons he wanted to be in the film."So when I read the script, I knew they were thinking about Kumail for Stu, I could already envision it, and I found myself laughing out loud. It made me have the desire to be a part of it, but it wasn't the final decision. There's a lot that happens after that," Bautista said."There are a lot of hoops you have to go through," Nanjiani added, in terms saying there is more of a process before you sign on to a movie.We interjected that in Philly we have a saying, 'Trust the Process.'"I don't know if it's trust the process," Nanjiani said."The Hollywood process is something else," Bautista said."You can't trust it. Don't trust the process if you're in Hollywood," Nanjiani joked.Both stars did have some advice for moviegoers: don't laugh too hard."What I picked up in this movie, I've seen it three times, I've learned that people are missing jokes because they are two busy laughing. It's kind of a great thing. It's almost like you sit back and you wish they hear the jokes, but at the same time, it's something that they are going to go back. I love going back and seeing movies and you pick up on something different every time," Bautista said."I had the same thing, I was like, 'Stop laughing! The funny line is coming up now!'" Nanjiani said.Earlier this year, Nanjiani, known for his roles in 'The Big Sick' and 'Silicon Valley,' garnered rave reviews for his co-hosting duties of the Oscar nominations with 'black-ish' star Tracee Ellis Ross.Some said the duo should have hosted the hostless-Oscars.He's on board for future gig."I would love to host the Oscars on ABC. I really would. I actually love the Oscars, I've been watching the Academy Awards since I was a little kid. I had them on VHS and I would watch them over and over and over. The ones with Billy Crystal hosting. It would be a dream come true," Nanjiani said."Stuber" is being released by Disney, the parent company of ABC.