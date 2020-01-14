Arts & Entertainment

Study: Going to the movies is as good for your heart as the gym

A trip to the movie theater can be as good for your heart as a trip to the gym, according to a study from the University College of London.

Researchers studied 77 people in conjunction with a movie theater chain and discovered their heart rates during a two-hour movie were in a zone similar to light exercise.

"This level of stimulation can help to build cardio fitness levels and burn fat," the study authors wrote. "Heart rate peaks were also aligned with specific storyline moments in the film."

The participants watched the 2019 live-action version of Aladdin and wore biometric sensors to track their heart rate.

Researchers also say a trip to the movie theater is good for our mental health, because it allows us to disconnect from other stresses.

"The cinema is one of the only places left where you can step away from devices and the outside world and truly switch off," says the study. "Over half of viewers believed that the experience was therapeutic in an emotional sense and felt uplifted by the experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesu.s. & worldstudyheart health
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Explosion in Bucks County reduces home to rubble
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
1 dead following head-on crash in Sewell, New Jersey
Bensalem student honored for saving classmate's life
80-year-old woman dies following violent crash in Bucks County
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
AccuWeather: Few Scattered Showers
Show More
Ex-76er T.J. McConnell's mic'd up comments bring fun to Philly loss
Bizarre Ending: Bruins overskate the puck, Flyers win
Dover confirms Upper Darby police captain as new chief
NJ lawmakers pass ban on flavored vaping products
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
More TOP STORIES News