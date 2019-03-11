Arts & Entertainment

New York City subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert

EMBED <>More Videos

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of fans held an impromptu dance party of the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

NEW YORK -- These New York City subway riders were not dancing on their own!

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of concert-goers poured onto the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

Suddenly, the fans broke into song and dance. Video posted to social media captured passionate renditions of "Call Your Girlfriend" and "Dancing on My Own."

"This is what music is ABOUT," a Twitter user tweeted in response to one video.

Robyn responded to fans on social media, saying she was "overwhelmed" by the display.

"I can't believe the love in this subway station. Thank you New York," she said.

Robyn's concert was a part of her nationwide "Honey" tour.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citysingingsubway
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through North Philadelphia office building
'Car hoarder' has collection removed
Police: 2 teens found shot to death in Wilmington home
Teen shot multiple times in SW Philly
Brie Larson surprises "Captain Marvel" fans at N.J. theater
Man fatally shot in Logan
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today
Show More
Sources: DeSean Jackson wants to return to Philly
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Pennsylvania man claims he found R. Kelly tape abusing girls
Philadelphia police searching for alleged naked gunman
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
More TOP STORIES News