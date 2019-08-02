A$AP Rocky temporarily freed from Swedish jail pending announcement of verdict

It wasn't immediately clear from the decision Friday by Stockholm District Court whether the three suspects in a beating could leave the country.
Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper, who himself had said earlier Friday that community service would be a proper punishment.
A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019