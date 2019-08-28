Take a look at what's happening hours away from Galaxy's Edge opening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5498592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hours away from Galaxy's Edge opening; Video of all the happenings. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 28, 2019.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WPVI) -- The Star Wars: Galaxy Edge park opens in less than 24 hours."Yes! We're Star Wars fans," said Linda Valenti from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.Outside Both gates, fans did everything they could to see inside the new Star Wars: Galaxy Edge park.Including Linda Valenti from Cherry Hill, New Jersey."We saw the guards we took a picture, nobody is getting in there ahead of time," she said.The land of Batuu will be open in less than 24 hours."I can't wait to be in the land, and get a closeup view," said Emily McCarthy. When asked if she was going Opening Day, Emily responded "Maybe."Her father worried about long lines and crowds.'We'll see how crowded it is. We'll see if we can get in, I heard it's going to be a lot of crowds," said Mark McCarthy.Massive crowds are expected for Thursday's debut. For many Star Wars fans, August 29 has been on the calendar for months."The effects are out of this world. It's great, I can't wait," said Mary Breen from Cherry Hill."It's amazing, like full emersion of being in the movie, it's crazy cool," said Sydney Browning from Bozeman, MT.When asked who and what are you looking forward the most, Abby Strauss said," Chewy and Kylo REN! I love them!""What we know so far its that they serve blue milk like in the movies," said Patsy Parades.If you didn't know that's a drink Luke Skywalker made famous, and yes, it's at the Milk stand. There's a droid depot, and characters from the movie roaming the streets.An interactive experience for all generations.We asked, how awesome is it for you and your daughter to be huge Star Wars fans? And live out your own Star Wars story?""It's pretty cool, they didn't have it when I was a kid and now she gets to do it," said Mark McCarthy.The park opens at 6 a.m. Thursday.