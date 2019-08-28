Take a look at what's happening with hours away from Galaxy's Edge opening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5496243" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Welcome to the planet of Batuu, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on August 27, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5496655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sampling the dishes of Galaxy's Edge in Disney World. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 27, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5496919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Build your own droid at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 27, 2019.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WPVI) -- The Star Wars: Galaxy Edge park opens in less than 24 hours.Fans are already chomping at the bit to get a glimpse of what could be the most anticipated park opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios.A five-year labor of love is finally coming to fruition. Galaxy's Edge is the largest and most tech advanced single-themed land expansion ever in a Disney park, and it's finally about to open.We got a first look this week at the Land of Batuu, sampling the foods, building our own droid and who could forget the rides. The Millenium Falcon: smugglers run is what just about every Star Wars Fan is waiting to see many of them doing everything they can outside the gates to get a glimpse of the action!"We're riding slinky just so we can peak!" Said McKayla Rouzan from Anchorage, Alaska."It's amazing if you want to get a look at the land of Batuu just on the ride slinky and you'll get the perfect view of it," said Patsy Parades from Houston."You can see some of the mountain tops, some of the buildings in there, and a lot of the rock," said Kyra Gilson."It looks really neat. They have a lot of detail and it looks like they took it from the movies," said Mark McCarthy from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.The park has now closed for the rest of the day, and will officially reopen to the public at 6 a.m.Thursday.May the Force Be With You!