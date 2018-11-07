Take the stage: 3 can't-miss deals for theater lovers in Harrisburg

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'Newsies'
Inspired by the real-life newsboys' strike of 1899, this whimsical musical follows a troupe of young and scruffy newspaper sellers as they fight exploitation from the most powerful men in New York. Show-stoppers include "Seize the Day," "Santa Fe" and "Carrying the Banner."
When: Until Sunday, Nov. 18
Where: Whitaker Center, 222 Market St.
Price: $50 for two orchestra tickets (42 percent discount off regular price)
'A Very Court Street Cabaret Christmas'
Open Stage of Harrisburg celebrates all things Christmas with talented vocalists and classic holiday songs.
When: Dec. 14-15, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Open Stage, 25 N. Court St.
Price: $18 for two tickets (50 percent discount off regular price)
'Pericles, Prince of Tyre'
One of Shakespeare's most unpredictable plays follows the young Prince of Tyre as he solves an unsolvable riddle -- and all hell breaks loose. Its strange plot, which reels like a ship in a storm from one surprise to the next, has led scholars to suspect that Shakespeare didn't write it alone, or at least not in the form that survives today, according to Groupon.
When: Friday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Gamut Theatre Group, 15 N. Fourth St.
Price: $19 (46 percent discount off regular price)
