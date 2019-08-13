Tamron Hall makes surprise visit to Temple, talks with 6abc about new show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5465079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tamron Hall talks about her new talk show on 6abc: Watch the full interview with Action News' Jeannette Reyes above.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- She's been in the TV news business for more than 20 years, and in a few short weeks, new mom Tamron Hall is also taking on the new role of talk show host.Tamron Hall premieres Monday, September 9th right here on 6abc.To celebrate the kickoff, Tamron came back here to Philadelphia, the birthplace of her television career.She chatted with us here at Action News, letting us know what we can expect from her new show, from the format to the real feel she wants you to have when you spend the hour with her.She knows talk shows are nothing new, but says she's ready to bring her authentic self to the conversations she feels are important right now."I think what we saw was an opening where we could come on and talk about the same things you talk about during dinner or lunch. You called your girlfriend the other day and say can you believe this? We are going to bring that to the conversation every day, to meet people where they are, allow them a safe space to talk," Tamron says.Of course, Tamron is no stranger to Philadelphia.She's a Temple University graduate who now sits on the board of trustees.Tuesday, she surprised some current journalism students at Temple's Annenberg Hall.She recalls moving here from Texas for her freshman year -- it was new, it was exciting and it was scary as a Temple Owl.She takes all of that experience and confidence with her to her next adventure.Tamron Hall premieres Monday, September 9th at 10 a.m. right here on 6abc.