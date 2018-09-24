ABC PREMIERES

Tamron Hall talk show to air on the ABC Owned Television Stations

(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Starting next fall, Tamron Hall is hoping viewers will welcome her into their living rooms. The journalist will be hosting a talk show in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations.

"I'm the girl next door and you're my neighbor," Hall said in a promotion for the show. "We are all community."


Among her accolades, Hall is the recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in electronic journalism.

The ABC Owned Television Stations is a group of eight local ABC stations around the country, including this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnewstalk showABC premieres
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
99th Anniversary of the 6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'
Chef Sunny Anderson joins Eagles Drumline on 'Rachael Ray'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teen shot outside Central High School, lockdown lifted
Arrest in sexual assault robberies in Delaware
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Meet Gritty: The Flyers' new team mascot
Cosby lawyers argue over Pennsylvania's sex predator law
Search continues for suspected child sex offender in New Hope
Eagles legend Tommy McDonald dies at 84
Rod Rosenstein to meet with President Trump on Thursday
Show More
All lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after construction
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Damp Today, Steadier Rain Tonight
Woman charged with arson following large apartment complex fire
New misconduct accusations roil Kavanaugh nomination
School bus driver accused of allowing students to take the wheel
More News