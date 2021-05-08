Arts & Entertainment

Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Actress and model Tawny Kitaen, famous for her appearance in several 1980s music videos, died at her home in Newport Beach, California, on Friday morning at the age of 59, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

Kitaen was also known for her high-profile and volatile marriages to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale, who she famously appeared alongside in the "Here I Go Again" video, and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley.

"When I stare at you, it's because I want to know what you're thinking," she wrote in her most recent Facebook post, which was published Friday and included a selfie. "And I want to know what you're thinking, it's because I care about you. Let me know."

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnewport beachorange countycaliforniacelebritymoviesmovie newsobituarymusic video
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive pipeline running from TX to NJ shuts down after cyberattack
Bomb kills at least 30 near girls' school in Afghan capital
Fire destroys a home in Tioga-Nicetown: Officials
AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers Around
Gun violence in Philadelphia increasingly targets Black women
Parents of Walter Wallace Jr. demand justice, Philly police reform
Man critically injured in East Falls hit and run; family pleads for answers
Show More
Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren dies at age 90
Man fraudulently obtained $5M in PPP loans, officials allege
Police, community come together for change after fatal shooting at rec center
Philadelphia Museum of Art unveils $200 million renovation
Muslim teen involved in fight says she was victim of hate crime
More TOP STORIES News