Taylor Swift serenades couple at engagement party

Taylor Swift serenades couple at engagement party. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2019.

A California man surprised his fiance with an unforgettable gift at their engagement celebration.

Superstar Taylor Swift showed up to serenade the happy couple in Los Angeles over on Saturday.

Alex Goldschmidt shared footage of Swift's surprise performance for him and his fiance Ross.

"Sorry, I'll never be over this. Nothing in life feels real and probably never will again," Goldschmidt posted.

The video shows the Berks County native entering the room with her guitar and the eruption of cheers that followed.

Swift performed her song 'King of My Heart.'
