good morning america

Taylor Swift to perform on 'Good Morning America' from Central Park the day before her album release

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift fans will not be able to calm down on August 22. That's because she's performing live on "Good Morning Ameria" from New York's Central Park.

Swift herself made the announcement in a short video that played in Times Square during "GMA" on Wednesday.


The surprise announcement comes as the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series is well underway. Still ahead are concerts with Pitbull, Chance the Rapper and more.

Details have not yet been revealed about how to attend Swift's big concert, but for some of the other Central Park concerts this summer, you can request free tickets here.

The concert will come just one day before Swift's new album, "Lover," gets released on August 23. The new album includes singles "Me" and "You Need To Calm Down."

The video in the player above is from a previous story about Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcentral parktaylor swiftconcertu.s. & worldgood morning america
GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Former Disney actress Bella Thorne opens up about being pansexual
Is 'Black Widow' a prequel? Here's what Scarlett Johnasson says
GMA reporter does hot car demo in Havertown
Robin Roberts honored for courage at the 2019 NBA Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Flooding Downpours and Storms Today
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
N.J. police officer charged in infant daughter's death to remain in jail
YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
Show More
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Teen accused of urinating on shelf at Walmart arrested
Charges dismissed against Mich. boy, 10, after classmate hit in face with ball
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
More TOP STORIES News