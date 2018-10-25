ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Teddy Pendergrass movie premieres Friday at Philadelphia Film Festival

Teddy Pendergrass movie premieres Friday at Philly Film Festival. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 25, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Friday night, right here where the story starts is the world premiere of the documentary Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me.

The film's debut is one of the showcase moments of the ongoing Philadelphia Film Festival.

The documentary explores the tumultuous life of the soul legend who was born and raised right here in Philadelphia.

From the accident on Lincoln Drive that left him a quadriplegic to his rise to fame, this is his story.

The film's creators say the film is long overdue.

Producer and Director Olivia Lichtenstein said, "I don't think people remember him the way that they should. I don't think people remember what happened to him and what his story was, and I think I have to tell it. To be able to do something to ensure his legacy and we know he's known and loved in Philadelphia, but we want the rest of the world to remember him and celebrate his music."

"That talent deserves to be carried on. "

They also spent a lot of time here in Philly making this film and are overjoyed to debut it tomorrow night to local crowds.

They will also be on hand at the Philadelphia Film Center for a Q and A afterward.

There are still some seats available for some of the screenings.

The Philadelphia Film Festival wraps up this Sunday night.
