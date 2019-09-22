Arts & Entertainment

Terror Behind the Walls 2019: More scares and surprises at Eastern State Penitentiary

It has been consistently ranked among the top haunted attractions in the nation.

Skeptical visitors quick to find out why.

It's called Terror Behind the Walls. The attraction taking place in the massive castle-like walls of the historic Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia.

Action News joins the Brown family as they toured the attraction for the first time.

"Just for the excitement and the thrill and to find out what the excitement was about," said Robin Brown.

Robin's daughter is eager to see what lurked inside the walls.

"I want to see my reaction. I feel like I'm not going to be scared," said Raven Brown.

This year, there are six thrilling attractions with new interactive experiences if you're brave enough you can opt into.

Those that do, will find themselves in an experience that can find them being pulled into dark passageways and even separated from the group.
The Brown family opted in. All made it out, minus mom, Robin.

"Unfortunately, our other friend didn't make it all the way through. She was too scared she had to get taken out," said Yasmeen Williams who was with the Brown family.

"My heart is beating fast, people touching me," said Raven Brown.

The question is, can you make it through?

Terror Behind the Walls runs select nights from September 20 through November 9, 2019. All six attractions are included with admission. Tickets are available online or at the door, subject to availability. Ticket prices start at $24 and vary by night.

CLICK HERE for ticket info.

CLICK HERE for parking info.

