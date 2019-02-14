The 5 best movies screening around Doylestown this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "The rare trilogy capper that really works, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a critical approval rating of 79 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Green Book is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "Green Book takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads." The film is nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a critical approval rating of 74 percent and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Cold Pursuit is well worth a watch. According to the site's critical consensus, "Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Happy Death Day 2U
Tree Gelbman learns that dying over and over again was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
With a critical approval rating of 67 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Happy Death Day 2U is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, Happy Death Day 2U isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still be sufficiently entertained."
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare--a romantic comedy--and she is the leading lady.
With a 66 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Isn't It Romantic is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but Isn't It Romantic is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite -- and a star well-suited for both."
