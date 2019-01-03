ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 5 best movies screening around Philadelphia this week

By Hoodline
Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worth your time (and money)? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Philadelphia.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse". As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, and Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has gotten stellar reviews since its release on December 14, with a consensus that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle), University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.), UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.), and AMC Broad Street 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Thursday, January 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, and she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bumblebee has become a favorite since its release on December 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

It's screening at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, January 9; University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.) through Thursday, January 10; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, January 10; and AMC Broad Street 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Thursday, January 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Creed II has proven a solid option since its release on November 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Creed II's adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Thursday, January 10; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, January 10; AMC Broad Street 7 (1600 N. Broad Street) through Thursday, January 10; and UA Grant Plaza 9 (1619 Grant Ave.) through Thursday, January 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Aquaman is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that "Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's playing at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle), University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.), UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.), and AMC Broad Street 7 (1600 N. Broad Street) through Thursday, January 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, and Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bohemian Rhapsody is well worth a watch. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

It's screening at UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, January 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
