The 5 best movies screening around Philadelphia this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
It's screening at UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has become a favorite since its release on Feb. 22.
"So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," according to David Sims of the Atlantic, while the New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.' "
You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, March 20; University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.) through Wednesday, March 20; and UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch.
"Is it a feel-good charmer poised to rake in greenbacks and Oscar gold? You bet! But don't let that keep you away from this overall well balanced (and timed) look forward from the safe distance of America's motley past," noted Scott Marks of the San Diego Reader, while the Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but (Viggo) Mortensen and (Mahershala) Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them."
It's playing at UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent and an Audience Score of 52 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain," and New York Magazine/Vulture's Bilge Ebiri noted, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
Get a piece of the action at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) and UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, March 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Happy Death Day 2U
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter's roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.
With a Tomatometer Score of 67 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Happy Death Day 2U" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "Along the lines of other recent inexpensive genre efforts that behave more like franchise blockbusters by building out their lore and doubling down on their nerdiness," while Matthew Rozsa of Salon.com stated, "It is instead that rarity -- a sequel that is both better than the original and manages to retroactively improve that movie."
You can catch it at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Wednesday, March 20; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, March 14; and UA Grant Plaza 9 (1619 Grant Ave.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.