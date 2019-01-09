COMINGUPROSES

'The Bachelor' Colton: 'I'm exactly where I need to be at this point in my life'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews "The Bachelor" Colton Underwood on his season so far.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Does Colton find love as The Bachelor? Time will tell, but in the meantime he says, "I'm exactly where I need to be at this point in my life."

Okay then, let's focus on his journey. We just saw him meet 30 amazingly beautiful and accomplished women on Monday night's premiere. Colton said that he was focused on the chemistry and connection.

"You could come in with the most extravagant entrance as long as you just owned who you were and owned that entrance even if you fell on your face, I was there for it," he said.

Some of the ladies wasted zero time and brought up his virginity in their very first meeting and he said it wasn't off-putting to him at all.

"I like a little playful back and forth," Colton said. "And I thought all of them were within that ballpark."

He said he had no game plan heading into the first night. He just wanted to be present and live in the moment. In some cases, that led to kissing!

One thing is for sure, he's having fun watching the episodes play out because he hadn't gotten to see the women interact with each other in the house until airtime.

This coming week, we'll see Colton go on his first group dates and one-on-ones. He said he had control over who he asked and the activities they did.

"It all comes down to connection and chemistry," Colton said again in talking about what he looks for on these dates.

Who will get his next batch of roses? You'll have to tune in this Monday night at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

RELATED: Meet the women of "The Bachelor"

RELATED: How to play "The Bachelor Fantasy League"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorcolton underwoodbachelorcominguprosesABC Primetime
Related
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Persistent woman causes drama on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
COMINGUPROSES
Persistent woman causes drama on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton's heart
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 ways to make the most of your week in Philadelphia
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
Top budget travel picks: Harrisburg to Mexico City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Murder suspect sought after police vehicles crash on I-95 near airport
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the disputed border crisis
White House tries to hold jittery GOP in line on shutdown
Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Show More
Dick Vermeil: Give more credit to Eagles' coaches
Child killed in Burlington County crash
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
South Philly cleaners keep Eagles looking sharp
Woman breaks into police station with cigarette butt holder
More News