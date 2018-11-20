The best city tours and sightseeing deals in Philadelphia this week

Haunted Pub Crawl

50% off Serial Killers and Cemetery Tour

More than 30% off admission at One Liberty Observation Deck

The Philadelphia Flex Pass

Looking to get your fill of fresh air and local flavor?From a spooky pub crawl to discounted access to the city's sky-high observation deck, there's plenty to sightseeing opportunities in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---First up, score discounted tickets to the Haunted Pub Crawl, featuring a spooky walk around the city while sampling brews from paranormal pubs. The event begins with a one-hour tour to check out haunted sites and is followed by two hours of bar hopping. At each watering hole, you'll enjoy a drink, a snack and the establishment's hair-raising tale.Friday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 5 p.m.Downtown Philadelphia, 599 Market St.$34.50-$37.50Learn about the gruesome side of Philadelphia history during Grim Philly's Serial Killers & Cemetery Tour. The professor-led walking tour will lead participants along tourist sights north of Market Street -- such as Christ Church and Elfreth's Alley -- while imparting lesser-known information about serial killer, slayings and psychopaths of -- like the Corpse Collector and Frankfort Slasher.Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.Downtown Philadelphia, 599 Market St.$20 (50 percent off the regular price)Enjoy panoramic views of Philadelphia from 57 stories up with discounted admission to the One Liberty Observation Deck. Groupon is currently offering discounted vouchers for individuals or groups of four for the Sun and Stars package, which allows guests to visit the observation deck twice in 48 hours. Snap photos of Love Park, University City, the Ben Franklin Bridge, City Hall and other iconic sights at dawn and again at dusk.One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St.$14-$54 (up to 32 percent discount off regular price)With this Groupon deal from The Sightseeing Pass Philadelphia in hand, sightseers can save more than 50 percent on tickets to three or five local destinations. Participants can choose from up to 25 attractions and gain access to the hop-on, hop-off bus loops.The Bourse Building, 111 S. Independence Mall E$44-$79