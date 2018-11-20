ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best city tours and sightseeing deals in Philadelphia this week

Photo: One Liberty Observation Deck/Groupon

By Hoodline
Looking to get your fill of fresh air and local flavor?

From a spooky pub crawl to discounted access to the city's sky-high observation deck, there's plenty to sightseeing opportunities in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Haunted Pub Crawl





First up, score discounted tickets to the Haunted Pub Crawl, featuring a spooky walk around the city while sampling brews from paranormal pubs. The event begins with a one-hour tour to check out haunted sites and is followed by two hours of bar hopping. At each watering hole, you'll enjoy a drink, a snack and the establishment's hair-raising tale.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, 5 p.m.Where: Downtown Philadelphia, 599 Market St.
Price: $34.50-$37.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

50% off Serial Killers and Cemetery Tour




Learn about the gruesome side of Philadelphia history during Grim Philly's Serial Killers & Cemetery Tour. The professor-led walking tour will lead participants along tourist sights north of Market Street -- such as Christ Church and Elfreth's Alley -- while imparting lesser-known information about serial killer, slayings and psychopaths of -- like the Corpse Collector and Frankfort Slasher.

When: Saturday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.Where: Downtown Philadelphia, 599 Market St.
Price: $20 (50 percent off the regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

More than 30% off admission at One Liberty Observation Deck





Enjoy panoramic views of Philadelphia from 57 stories up with discounted admission to the One Liberty Observation Deck. Groupon is currently offering discounted vouchers for individuals or groups of four for the Sun and Stars package, which allows guests to visit the observation deck twice in 48 hours. Snap photos of Love Park, University City, the Ben Franklin Bridge, City Hall and other iconic sights at dawn and again at dusk.

Where: One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St.
Price: $14-$54 (up to 32 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

The Philadelphia Flex Pass





With this Groupon deal from The Sightseeing Pass Philadelphia in hand, sightseers can save more than 50 percent on tickets to three or five local destinations. Participants can choose from up to 25 attractions and gain access to the hop-on, hop-off bus loops.

Where: The Bourse Building, 111 S. Independence Mall E
Price: $44-$79
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Go free this week at these 3 festive events in Philadelphia
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
4 ways to make the most of your week in Philadelphia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting
Potential sex predator seen near schools in NE Phila., Bensalem
Police respond to Inn of the Dove Bensalem for Phila. shooting suspect
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Search for man in grocery store armed robberies in West Philly
2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
What to expect as 1st pot shops in East finally open
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
76ers' Markelle Fultz out until he sees shoulder specialist next week
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
More News