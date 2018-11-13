The best sports and fitness events in Philadelphia this week

From Tuesday, Nov. 13, to Saturday, Nov. 18, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Philadelphia Flyers game night out
The Straight Outta Philly Tailgate club is hosting a night out at the Flyers game tonight, and there's still a few hours left to grab your tickets. In addition to a seat to see the Flyers host the Florida Panthers, fans will get a chance to meet and take a picture with Lauren Hart, who sings the national anthem.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Center
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Philly Shakeout Art Run
Check out Philadelphia street art during the Philly Shakeout Art Run on Saturday. The 5K run is done at a relaxed, 10-minute mile pace and runners will stop to take photos along the way at key murals. This is an ideal shakeout run for marathon runners and art lovers. The event is hosted by Honeygrow, which serves locally-grown fresh food and will hand out healthy snacks after the run.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: 1601 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
30% off at Philadelphia Hit Zone
Players can save 30 percent on batting cage sessions at the Philadelphia Hit Zone, an outdoor hitting facility, with this deal from Groupon. Batters can score 12 tokens, worth 180 pitches, for $10.50, instead of the original price of $15.
Where: Philadelphia Hit Zone, 1500 N. 33rd St., East Park
Price: $10 (30 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Nearly 50% off Temple Football vs. University of South Florida
Here's a chance to support the Temple Owls as they face the University of South Florida this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. With this Groupon deal, fans can save nearly half-off the ticket price for a club-level seat.
When: Saturday, Nov. 17, noon
Where: One Lincoln Financial Way, Stadium District
Price: $29
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal