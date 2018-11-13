The best sports and fitness events in Philadelphia this week

Philadelphia Flyers game night out

Philly Shakeout Art Run

30% off at Philadelphia Hit Zone

Nearly 50% off Temple Football vs. University of South Florida

Looking to stay active?From Tuesday, Nov. 13, to Saturday, Nov. 18, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.---The Straight Outta Philly Tailgate club is hosting a night out at the Flyers game tonight, and there's still a few hours left to grab your tickets. In addition to a seat to see the Flyers host the Florida Panthers, fans will get a chance to meet and take a picture with Lauren Hart, who sings the national anthem.Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7-10 p.m.Wells Fargo Center$40Check out Philadelphia street art during the Philly Shakeout Art Run on Saturday. The 5K run is done at a relaxed, 10-minute mile pace and runners will stop to take photos along the way at key murals. This is an ideal shakeout run for marathon runners and art lovers. The event is hosted by Honeygrow, which serves locally-grown fresh food and will hand out healthy snacks after the run.Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.1601 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122$25Players can save 30 percent on batting cage sessions at the Philadelphia Hit Zone, an outdoor hitting facility, with this deal from Groupon. Batters can score 12 tokens, worth 180 pitches, for $10.50, instead of the original price of $15.Philadelphia Hit Zone, 1500 N. 33rd St., East Park$10 (30 percent discount off regular price)Here's a chance to support the Temple Owls as they face the University of South Florida this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. With this Groupon deal, fans can save nearly half-off the ticket price for a club-level seat.Saturday, Nov. 17, noonOne Lincoln Financial Way, Stadium District$29