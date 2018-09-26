The best sports and fitness events in Philly this week

Friends of Heinz Refuge -- Monarch Dash 5K

Looking to get fit?From 5K runs to batting practice, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.Celebrate the monarch butterfly migration by joining the first Monarch Dash 5K. The event will raise funds for Friends of Heinz Refuge (FOHR) and support environmental education activities and habitat restoration projects at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum.The scenic loop course will take participants along refuge trails following Darby Creek and Tinicum Marsh. Runners and walkers are welcome. Post-race activities include a National Public Lands Day Celebration, including archery, fishing and more.Saturday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m.8601 Lindbergh Blvd.$30 for 5K; $20 for 1.5-mile walkHelp raise funds for the Firefighter Daniel Sweeney Memorial Scholarship Fund. Sweeney was killed in the line of duty in 2012, and the scholarship was established in his memory to assist students of Philadelphia Archdiocesan schools with tuition costs.All are welcome to run or walk and to compete as an individual or as a team. Strollers and wheelchairs are also welcomed.Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.5200 Pennypack St.$30 for 5K; $15 for 1-mile walkTake advantage of this chance to get 12 discounted tokens at Philadelphia Hit Zone, the outdoor batting facility. Machines for both softball and baseball are available and are adjustable for different abilities and heights.1500 N. 33rd St., East Park$10.50 (30 percent discount off regular price)