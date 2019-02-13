The best theater events in Harrisburg this week and beyond

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Harrisburg this week, from show-stopping pets to dueling Disney divas in drag.---On Friday, enjoy the juggling, comedy and joy provided by the Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, featuring Gregory Popovich and a cast of furry and feathered friends. The house cats, dogs, parrots, geese, mice and a miniature horse named Diamond have all been rescued from animal shelters and are trained using positive reinforcement. The act had a long run on "America's Got Talent."Friday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.Rose Lehrman Theater, 1 HACC Drive$15On Saturday, the Drag Queen Series features "Dueling Disney Divas." Watch a princess and villains battle it out in a nostalgic performance. This Groupon deal gets you 33 percent off the regular price of admission.Saturday, Feb 16., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.17 N. Second St., Downtown Harrisburg$15 (33 percent discount off regular price)This week, you can score 50 percent off general admission for two to an upcoming performance of "The Diary of Anne Frank." The Pulitzer play explores the inspirational life and hopes of the German-born Jewish girl through her daily writings during the Holocaust.Thursday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.2701 N. Third St., Uptown$18 (50 percent discount off regular price)