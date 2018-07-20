The Chainsmokers headline AC BeachFest next weekend

From two new casinos to some big names taking the stage, it's a hot summer in Atlantic City and right now the beach concert series is on fire!Next weekend The Chainsmokers are playing BeachFest. We had a chance to chat with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart - the masterminds behind the DJ and production duo.They tell us this show is all about fun. It's the peak of summer and they are down for one big party."Playing on the beach is always awesome. You only get to do that a few times a year," said Pall. "I think AC is one of those kinds of destinations that's easily accessible to everybody. You've got all kinds of demographics, from kids and families to teenagers to adults coming to have a crazy weekend.""It's the middle of summer. We're going to keep it fun and just throw down," Taggart said. "It's what we like to do, it's why we do this. Summertime show on the beach is a perfect opportunity."So, come ready to dance, and expect them to be on the boardwalk grabbing some of their favorite summer shore grub - funnel cake and hot dogs - and in the casinos too!Their show is next Sunday, July 29th at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale right now.-----