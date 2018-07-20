ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Chainsmokers headline AC BeachFest next weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

We chat with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart - the masterminds behind the DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers. (WPVI)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
From two new casinos to some big names taking the stage, it's a hot summer in Atlantic City and right now the beach concert series is on fire!

Next weekend The Chainsmokers are playing BeachFest. We had a chance to chat with Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart - the masterminds behind the DJ and production duo.

They tell us this show is all about fun. It's the peak of summer and they are down for one big party.

"Playing on the beach is always awesome. You only get to do that a few times a year," said Pall. "I think AC is one of those kinds of destinations that's easily accessible to everybody. You've got all kinds of demographics, from kids and families to teenagers to adults coming to have a crazy weekend."

"It's the middle of summer. We're going to keep it fun and just throw down," Taggart said. "It's what we like to do, it's why we do this. Summertime show on the beach is a perfect opportunity."

So, come ready to dance, and expect them to be on the boardwalk grabbing some of their favorite summer shore grub - funnel cake and hot dogs - and in the casinos too!

Their show is next Sunday, July 29th at 7 pm. Tickets are on sale right now.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicentertainmentconcertnew jersey newsAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 hot music events in Philly this weekend
Wise guys come to Philadelphia for film shoot
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Nice Again Today, Humid and Unsettled Weekend Ahead
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
Elderly woman a victim of home invasion, attempted sex assault
Pennsylvania demands $10K from abuse accusers
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
Show More
Cohen taped Trump discussing payment to former Playboy model: Sources
Worker dies after Army depot explosion in Pennsylvania
Bodycam footage from fatal Vineland police shooting released
N.J. lawmaker proposes tax on tap water
Harvey Weinstein asks court to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit, says they had a 'bargain'
More News