'The Goldbergs' leave Jenkintown for Disneyland road trip, pay homage to 'Vacation' in Season 7 premiere

The Goldbergs are leaving Jenkintown and headed to California!It's a 1980s road trip in the season premiere of the hit ABC comedy "The Goldbergs," about a Montgomery County family living in the age of big hair, shoulder pads, and acid wash jeans.The 80s was also the decade that brought us John Hughes films like "Pretty in Pink," "The Breakfast Club," and "Sixteen Candles."Then there was 1983's "National Lampoon's Vacation," which "The Goldbergs" will pay homage to during Wednesday night's episode."'Vacation' was the one John Hughes movie we most related to," recalled Executive Producer Adam F. Goldberg's. "In the Goldberg household, my mom Beverly was the Clark Griswold, always desperate to have family bonding time. This is why doing a 'Vacation' homage was the perfect way to the start of season 7."Goldberg says his favorite part of the premiere episode is "The Goldbergs" cast visits every landmark that his actual family visited when he was a child, including the dude ranch to the Grand Canyon and eventually Disneyland."Every year my mother forced my grumpy Dad to drive us on a road trip adventure in the family station wagon," said Goldberg. "And, while the idea was great in theory, packing my insane family into a cramped car for hours on end made for some of the loudest, angriest fights our family had ever known."He added, ""Even though the endless road trip always felt like a series of disasters and the air conditioner in our car always broke, we always had a blast and today they are my best family memories."