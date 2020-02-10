Arts & Entertainment

Matthew A. Cherry and the Hair Love team take home the Oscar for animated short film

LOS ANGELES, California -- Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film "Hair Love," said his Oscar was for all the stories like DeAndre's.

Barbers Hill High School student, Deandre Arnold got a shout out during the Oscars, from the director during his acceptance speech.

Cherry said the film was done because "we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair."

#DeAndresJourney: Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet

Family and friends of Deandre at a watch party in Houston cheered the moment "Hair Love" won.

