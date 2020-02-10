Matthew A. Cherry and the Hair Love team take home the Oscar for animated short film

HAIR LOVE TAKES AN OSCAR! Deandre Arnold’s family is ecstatic as Matthew A Cherry played a huge role in getting him to the Oscars. Green said as he accepted the award “We wanted to normalize black hair” then said they want to help kids like Deandrehttps://t.co/gOHsDj8rXm pic.twitter.com/82WPacaPzL — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) February 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, California -- Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film "Hair Love," said his Oscar was for all the stories like DeAndre's.Barbers Hill High School student, Deandre Arnold got a shout out during the Oscars, from the director during his acceptance speech.Cherry said the film was done because "we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair."Family and friends of Deandre at a watch party in Houston cheered the moment "Hair Love" won.