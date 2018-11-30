ENTERTAINMENT

'The Lightning Thief' coming to Kimmel Center in January

'The Lightning Thief' coming to Kimmel Center in January: Alicia Vitarelli talks with the show's stars during Action News at 4pm on November 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It has a pretty enthusiastic, cult-like following, so you can imagine that excitement is already building as "The Lightning Thief: the percy Jackson Musical" gets ready to premiere in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center.

The show doesn't open until January, but the stars came to town today making one pretty amazing stop before they got here to our studios.

Chris McCarrell, who plays Percy Jackson, and Kristin Stokes, who plays Annabeth, surprised students at the Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts. They chatted with students and they treated each one with a pair of tickets to see the off-Broadway sensation on opening night!

The show is a musical adaption of The New York Times bestselling novel, written by Rick Riordan. In it, Percy Jackson realizes he's a demi-god.

And so, Percy and his friends go on a quest to find out who the lightning thief truly is.

The show runs January 22 - 27 at the Kimmel Center.

For tickets and information, visit: https://www.kimmelcenter.org/events-and-tickets/201819/broadway-philadelphia/the-lightning-thief/

