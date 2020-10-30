'The Mandalorian,' Baby Yoda back for season 2, now streaming on Disney+

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6423807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

VIDEOS: 'The Mandalorian' season 2 trailer, look back at season 1 (1 of 8)

"Wherever I go, he goes." That's the pledge Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself, makes in the newly released trailer for the second season of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.