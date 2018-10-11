THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS Screening Sweepstakes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4461735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The legend you know has a dark side. Watch the final trailer for Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms," and enter to win tickets to an advanced screening! In theaters November 2.

All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key - a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer's (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key-which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It's there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara's key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy and featuring a special performance by Misty Copeland, Disney's new holiday feature film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" is directed by Lasse Hallstrm and based on E.T.A. Hoffmann's classic tale and "The Nutcracker."