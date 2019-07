PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans are hoping to get some satisfaction when the Rolling Stones rock Lincoln Financial Field Tuesday night.This is a makeup concert for one canceled in June when Mick Jagger underwent a heart valve replacement.He turns 76 on Friday.The Philadelphia International Airport greeted The Rolling Stones' plane upon its arrival in Philly Monday. On its website , the band is asking fans to vote from a list of four potential song choices they will play at the concert.