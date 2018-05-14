ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh

EMBED </>More Videos

BBC Radio recorded and broadcasted Princess Elizabeth and Philip's ceremony to 200 million people around the world. (AP Photo)

Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, were married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

The future Queen Elizabeth II had eight bridesmaids: her sister Princess Margaret, her cousin Princess Alexandra of Kent, Lady Caroline Montagu-Douglas-Scott, Lady Mary Cambridge, Pamela Mountbatten, Margaret Elphinstone and Diana Bowes-Lyon. Philip's best man was David Mountbatten, the Marquess of Milford Haven.

Two thousand guests were invited to the ceremony that was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, and the Archbishop of York, Cyril Garbett.

BBC Radio recorded and broadcasted the ceremony to 200 million people around the world.

The princess wore a dress designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. He said the dress was inspired by Botticelli's painting Primavera.

After the ceremony, the couple held a wedding breakfast in the Ball-Supper Room at Buckingham Palace. They famously went onto the balcony at the palace to wave to the huge crowds on the mall.

The couple received more than 2,500 gifts and around 10,000 telegrams of congratulations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familyRoyal Weddingroyalsu.s. & worldqueen elizabeth
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News