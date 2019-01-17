ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Philadelphia this week

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Philadelphia.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

---

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse".

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been a must-watch since its release on December 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle), University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.), UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) and AMC Broadstreet 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Thursday, January 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

If Beale Street Could Talk



After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.

With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, If Beale Street Could Talk has garnered plenty of praise since its release , with a consensus that "If Beale Street Could Talk honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."

Get a piece of the action at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Thursday, January 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bumblebee has become a favorite since its release on December 21. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 (1149 Franklin Mills Circle) through Thursday, January 24; University City Penn 6 (4012 Walnut St.) through Thursday, January 17; UA Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 RPX & IMAX (1400 S. Columbus Blvd.) through Thursday, January 24; and AMC Broadstreet 7 (1600 N. Broadstreet) through Thursday, January 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
