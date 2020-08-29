Arts & Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman death: Celebrities remember 'Black Panther' star

LOS ANGELES -- Acclaimed actor Chadwick Boseman, the star of such popular films as "Black Panther" and "42," passed away Friday of cancer at the age of 43.

The shocking news was made public on the actor's Twitter page.


Boseman lost his battle with stage 4 colon cancer after a four-year fight.

Celebrities from the sports, entertainment and the political world flooded social media with reaction to the shocking news.































Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day. "His transcendent performance in '42' will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie's story to audiences for generations to come," the league wrote in a tweet.

His T'Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016s "Captain America: Civil War," and his "Wakanda Forever" salute reverberated around the world after the release of "Black Panther" two years ago.

The film's vision of Afrofuturism and the technologically advanced civilization of Wakanda resonated with audiences, some of whom wore African attire to showings and helped propel "Black Panther" to more than $1.3 billion in global box office. It is the only Marvel Studios film to receive a best picture Oscar nomination.

The character was last seen standing silently dressed in a black suit at Tony Stark's funeral in last year's "Avengers: Endgame." A "Black Panther" sequel had been announced, and was one of the studio's most anticipated upcoming films.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
