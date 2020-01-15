Arts & Entertainment

Ken Jennings: Throwback to end of 'Jeopardy!' champion's 74-game winning streak in 2004

It's official: Ken Jennings is the greatest "Jeopardy!" player of all time. Yet now is a good reminder that there was once a time when a metaphorical David brought down this game show Goliath.

In 2004, Jennings ended his record 74-game winning streak when faced with a clue that finally tripped up: "Most of this firm's 70,000 seasonal white-collar employees work only 4 months a year."

Jennings answered with "What is FedEx?" but the correct answer was H&R Block.

RELATED: 1990 video shows Alex Trebek explain what it's like behind the scenes of 'Jeopardy!'
Nancy Zerg, a real estate agent from California, was the contestant who dethroned Jennings and said she refused to be intimidated.

"I'd watch the show and say, 'I think I can take him. I think I can take him.' I was kind of like the Little Engine That Could," she said after her win.

In the end, Jennings took home over $2.5 million.

"When the streak finally ended, there was sort of conflicting emotions," Jennings said in a 2004 interview. "On the one hand, I was relieved to finally know how the story came out, and on the other hand, I was a little bit sad 'cause it's fun to play 'Jeopardy!'"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthrowback thursdayalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia teen leads police to body in Olney trash can
Woman walking home from work killed in hit-and-run
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Eagles nominate Camden coach for award after football game shooting
Show More
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Philly community pushing for solutions to end violence
Over 11,000 Philadelphia residents weigh in on city services
Woman charged with murder after stabbing man with nail clippers: Police
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News