Tickets to go on sale Monday for Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency

Tickets to go on sale Monday for Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 12, 2018.

Starting Monday, all the public can order tickets online for Lady Gaga's concerts in Las Vegas.

She'll be taking the stage for 27 shows from December 28th through November at the Park MGM.

"Lady Gaga Enigma" will highlight the pop star's biggest hits.

On other nights, her "Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano" show will feature more stripped-down songs.

Lady Gaga will earn up to $100,000,000 for that year-long residency.

Her website and Ticketmaster will sell the tickets.

