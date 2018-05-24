ENTERTAINMENT

Tina Fey makes surprise return to Upper Darby High School

(Upper Darby School District )

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Tina Fey made a surprise return to her high school in Upper Darby on Wednesday and was welcomed with huge fanfare.

Fey visited Upper Darby High School to film a promotional video for her Broadway musical 'Mean Girls,' according to district officials.

The 'Saturday Night Live' and '30 Rock' star and producer spoke with students who had seen the show.



She was then serenaded the school's Encore Singers. During the performance, Fey appeared to get emotional. Giving the students a round of applause, she called their singing beautiful.



"Once a Royal, Always a Royal! Welcome home, Tina!" the district wrote on its Facebook page.

'Mean Girls,' based on the movie, nabbed 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Fey has been nominated for a Tony for Best Book of a Musical.


------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News