ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Hanks surprises fans at California fast food restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Tom Hanks lived up to his good guy persona Friday by surprising fans at an In-N-Out in Fontana.

FONTANA, Calif. (WPVI) --
Tom Hanks lived up to his good guy persona Friday by surprising fans at a fast food restaurant in California.

He and his wife, Rita Wilson, were spotted at the In-and-Out Burger in Fontana.

He not only took selfies with fans, but paid for the food of people who were in the drive-thru.

One KABC-TV viewer shared photos of the fun surprise on Instagram, calling Hanks "such a nice guy."

She said he took pictures with everyone and told people "Merry Christmas."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttom hankscelebrityrestaurantfast food restaurantfeel goodfree foodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
Alicia Vitarelli interviews Steve Carell, Robert Zemeckis from 'Welcome to Marwen'
'Mary Poppins' and 'Mary Poppins Returns' at the Oscars
Disney On Ice Sweepstakes
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Washington
Man shoots friend after dispute in Wissinoming
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Game day dream comes true for Eagles fan in hospice
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
AccuWeather: From Wet To Windy Christmas Eve
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
Show More
Marine surprises little brother during Hershey hockey game
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Car, tractor trailer collide in Deptford Twp.; 2 hurt
More News