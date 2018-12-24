Tom Hanks lived up to his good guy persona Friday by surprising fans at a fast food restaurant in California.He and his wife, Rita Wilson, were spotted at the In-and-Out Burger in Fontana.He not only took selfies with fans, but paid for the food of people who were in the drive-thru.One KABC-TV viewer shared photos of the fun surprise on Instagram, calling Hanks "such a nice guy."She said he took pictures with everyone and told people "Merry Christmas."-----