Tonys full winners list: 'Hadestown,' 'The Ferryman' take home top prizes

A show about a journey to Hell and back is the best musical of the year.''Hadestown'' won eight awards at Sunday's Tonys at Radio City Music Hall, including Best Musical. There was one apiece for the show's writer-composer, Anais Mitchell, and its director, Rachel Chavkin.The popular new show is a reimaging of the Greek myth "Orpheus and Eurydice." Mitchell, who has been working on the show for more than a decade , has said "Hadestown" is "poetry piece, not a prose piece."As for new plays, "The Ferryman" was the favorite. The show, set in a family farmhouse during The Troubles in Ireland, took home four awards, including Best Play.The dark retelling "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" won Best Revival of a Musical, and Ali Stroker, who wowed the Tonys crowd with her new take on the classic song "I Cain't Say No," became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony."Boys in the Band," starring big names such as Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, took home Best Revival of a Play.Here's the full list of winners:"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations""Beetlejuice""The Prom""Tootsie""Choir Boy""Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus""What the Constitution Means to Me""Ink""Arthur Miller's All My Sons""Burn This""Torch Song""The Waverly Gallery""Kiss Me, Kate"Caitlin Kinnunen for "The Prom"Beth Leavel for "The Prom"Eva Noblezada for "Hadestown"Kelli O'Hara for "Kiss Me, Kate"Brooks Ashmanskas for "The Prom"Derrick Baskin for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"Alex Brightman for "Beetlejuice"Damon Daunno for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"Annette Bening for "Arthur Miller's All My Sons"Laura Donnelly for "The Ferryman"Janet McTeer for "Bernhardt/Hamlet"Laurie Metcalf for "Hillary and Clinton"Heidi Schreck for "What the Constitution Means to Me"Paddy Considine for "The Ferryman"Jeff Daniels for "To Kill a Mockingbird"Adam Driver for "Burn This"Jeremy Pope for "Choir Boy"Lilli Cooper for "Tootsie"Amber Gray for "Hadestown"Sarah Stiles for "Tootsie"Mary Testa for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"Andy Grotelueschen for "Tootsie"Patrick Page for "Hadestown"Jeremy Pope for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"Ephraim Sykes for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"Fionnula Flanagan for "The Ferryman"Kristine Nielsen for "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"Julie White for "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"Ruth Wilson for "King Lear"Robin De Jesus for "The Boys in the Band"Gideon Glick for "To Kill a Mockingbird"Brandon Uranowitz for "Burn This"Benjamin Walker for "Arthur Miller's All My Sons""Tootsie""Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!""Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations""The Prom""Ink""To Kill a Mockingbird""Network""Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus""Be More Chill""Beetlejuice""The Prom""To Kill a Mockingbird""Tootsie""Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations""Beetlejuice""Hadestown""The Prom""Choir Boy""Kiss Me, Kate""Tootsie""Hadestown""Tootsie""Kiss Me, Kate""Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!""Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations""Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations""King Kong""Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!""Beetlejuice""To Kill A Mockingbird""Ink""Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus""Network""Hadestown""Beetlejuice""Tootsie""Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations""Bernhardt/Hamlet""Torch Song""Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus""To Kill A Mokingbird""The Cher Show""Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations""King Kong""Beetlejuice""Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus""The Ferryman""To Kill A Mockingbird""Network""Beetlejuice""King Kong""Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations""Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!""Ink""To Kill A Mockingbird""The Ferryman""Network"