tony bennett

Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease but it hasn't quieted his legendary voice.

The singer's wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he endures "increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness."

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett's chart-topping career spans seven decades. "He's not the old Tony anymore," his wife, Susan, told the magazine. "But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Bennett, 94, gained his first pop success in the early 1950s and enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on "MTV Unplugged." He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscohealthtony bennettalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TONY BENNETT
Alicia Vitarelli talks to Rachael Ray ahead of 2,000th episode
Justin Anderson fractures finger
Tony Bennett gets 7-year deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More Heavy Snow NW Tonight, Snow Showers Linger Tuesday
Gov. Wolf issues disaster emergency due to winter storm
State of emergency for New Jersey will remain in effect on Tuesday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Some work, some play during double-dose of snow in Doylestown
Montco in snow emergency, drivers urged to stay home
Snow blankets Philly; students to learn virtually Tuesday
Show More
Pa. secretary of state out after constitutional amendment error
Bucks County man charged with officer assault at US Capitol
Philadelphia probes vaccination site awarded to student, 22
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Check School Closings, Delayed Openings, & All Virtual Classes
More TOP STORIES News