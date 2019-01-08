Top budget travel picks: Harrisburg to Mexico City

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls, and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.
Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Harrisburg and Mexico City, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Mexico City, to get you excited about your next excursion.
Cheapest Mexico City flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Harrisburg and Mexico City are if you leave on May 2 and return from Mexico on May 9. Aeromexico (aerm) currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $425.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Harrisburg on March 9 and return from Mexico City on March 16, Aeromexico can get you there and back for $439 roundtrip.
Top Mexico City hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $255.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juarez)
There's also the 4.9-star rated The Four Seasons Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $179/night.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The Condesa DF (Avenida Veracruz 102 Colonia Condesa)
A pricer alternative is The Condesa DF. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $265/night. This 40-room luxury hotel is located in Mexico City's Condesa district, close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Mexico City's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
El Moro (Eje Central Lazaro Cardenas, 42)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to El Moro, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 17 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This tranquil little place serves delicious, crispy flaky churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce," wrote reviewer Claudia.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
Another popular dining destination is Panaderia Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.
"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote reviewer Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."
Restaurante El Cardenal (Calle de la Palma, 23)
Finally, there's Restaurante El Cardenal.
"The food was super fantastic here," wrote reviewer Frank. "The wait is pretty long but I can see why. Much bigger than I thought. There are three floors of dining."
Top Mexico City attractions
Mexico City is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Av. Juarez)
First up is The Palacio de Bellas Artes.
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. From outside, marvel at the building's white-marble beauty and symbolic sculptures that include an eagle eating a snake. Inside, find spectacular murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.
"The place in itself is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu. "The lobby feels like you've stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit."
Callejon Regina (Calle Regina Centro Historico)
Lastly, spend some time at Callejon Regina.
"It's in the area of the historical centre, and there are endless restaurants, cafes and bars to choose from all along the street," wrote visitor Jenny. "It's also a great place to sit and people watch the artsy and eclectic people of Mexico City. There's also a bunch of street art around, so bring a good camera and enjoy the view."