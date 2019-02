Top budget travel picks: Harrisburg to Tbilisi

Flight deals to Tbilisi

If you're looking for a trending international destination for your next getaway, consider Tbilisi, Georgia. According to Conde Nast Traveler, Tbilisi was one of the best places to visit in 2018. The city lies on the banks of the Kura River, at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Tbilisi is full of historic architecture, museums, theaters and universities, along with a growing nightlife and a delectable food scene.Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Harrisburg and Tbilisi, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Tbilisi to get you excited about your next excursion.The cheapest flights between Harrisburg and Tbilisi are if you leave on March 8 and return from Georgia on March 22. Aer Lingus currently has tickets for $1,139, roundtrip.There are also deals to be had in June. If you fly out of Harrisburg on June 26 and return from Tbilisi on July 10, Lufthansa can get you there and back for $1,404 roundtrip.Regarding where to stay, here are two of Tbilisi's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi . The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $239.Set in the heart of Tbilisi, this hotel is close to the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre, Kashveti Church and Freedom Square.Another popular spot is The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel , which has rooms for $250/night. It has 4.3 stars on Skyscanner."Historic hotel in the center of Tbilisi. Great restaurant and terrace in the summer -- nice gym and great service," wrote visitor George.Tbilisi has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.One of Tbilisi's most popular restaurants is Machakhela , which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 19 reviews on Skyscanner."This is was our first attempt with Georgian food and it was exquisite," wrote visitor Mitchell.Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Coffeesta , with 4.4 stars from five reviews."The coffee here is great, but what I really love is the location right on Rustaveli Avenue. Try to grab a seat outside if you can, and enjoy the amazing people watching," wrote reviewer Robert.Tbilisi is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.The top-rated visitor attraction in Tbilisi, according to Skyscanner, is the Clock Tower . It has five stars from six reviews."There are cafes and restaurants around the tower, so get a seat on a patio and enjoy the view," wrote visitor Jenny.Then, there's the National Botanical Garden of Georgia . It checks in with five stars from five reviews."This is a small but pretty botanical garden in the heart of Old Town," wrote visitor Maria.Lastly, consider checking out The Sioni Cathedral , with 4.9 stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner."This is an amazingly grand cathedral, beautifully built and with a big staircase leading to it," wrote visitor Mitchell.---