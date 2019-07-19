Arts & Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' movie trailer released

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? Well get ready because another "Top Gun" movie is in the works!

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit movie is ready to fly, releasing its movie trailer Friday.

The new film seems to embrace the original's fondness for shirtless beach outings, singing and motorcycle rides in a bomber jacket and aviator glasses.

Watch the trailer:

Actor Tom Cruise said all the flying in the trailer is real and that the new movie is a love letter to aviation.

It also welcomes new cast members Jon Hamm and Miles Teller.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently in production and hits theaters June 26, 2020.
