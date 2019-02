Top health and wellness events in Philadelphia this week

Love-Themed Yoga Session and Dance Party

Mindfulness at the Museum with Hariprasad Kowtha

Community Conversations with Storiez

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party to giving a voice to survivors of trauma, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---Join your friends in a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party on Friday morning. DJ Eddie Tully will spin as you relax with a yoga session with Mare Bear from 6-7 a.m. Post yoga, get in the groove with a dance party from 7-9 p.m.Enjoy free kombucha and breakfast bites from Manitoba Harvest and other vendors. Stick around for live performances and special surprises.: Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 a.m.NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.$15-$35If alleviating stress is on your New Year's to-do list, check out a mindfulness workshop on Friday afternoon. Led by yogi and Eastern spirituality master Hariprasad Kowtha, the free session will begin with a brief mindfulness introduction, followed by a 20-to-30-minute practice. The session will end with a group reading of the curator's notes and discussion on mindfulness as a practice and art.Friday, Feb. 8, noon-1 p.m.Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.FreeIf you're interested in learning more about Storiez , an organization dedicated to providing a voice to trauma survivors and their service providers, check out a community event on Friday night.Local clinicians and professionals will share their knowledge and experiences, and the importance of using storytelling as a therapeutic tool. Specific questions about putting Storiez into practice will be answered.Friday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.Our House Cultural Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.Free