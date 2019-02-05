Top health and wellness events in Philadelphia this week

From a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party to giving a voice to survivors of trauma, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Love-Themed Yoga Session and Dance Party
Join your friends in a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party on Friday morning. DJ Eddie Tully will spin as you relax with a yoga session with Mare Bear from 6-7 a.m. Post yoga, get in the groove with a dance party from 7-9 p.m.
Enjoy free kombucha and breakfast bites from Manitoba Harvest and other vendors. Stick around for live performances and special surprises.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 a.m.
Where: NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.
Price: $15-$35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mindfulness at the Museum with Hariprasad Kowtha
If alleviating stress is on your New Year's to-do list, check out a mindfulness workshop on Friday afternoon. Led by yogi and Eastern spirituality master Hariprasad Kowtha, the free session will begin with a brief mindfulness introduction, followed by a 20-to-30-minute practice. The session will end with a group reading of the curator's notes and discussion on mindfulness as a practice and art.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, noon-1 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Community Conversations with Storiez
If you're interested in learning more about Storiez, an organization dedicated to providing a voice to trauma survivors and their service providers, check out a community event on Friday night.
Local clinicians and professionals will share their knowledge and experiences, and the importance of using storytelling as a therapeutic tool. Specific questions about putting Storiez into practice will be answered.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Our House Cultural Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets