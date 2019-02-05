ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top health and wellness events in Philadelphia this week

Photo: Christin Hume/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party to giving a voice to survivors of trauma, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Love-Themed Yoga Session and Dance Party





Join your friends in a Valentine's Day-themed yoga session and dance party on Friday morning. DJ Eddie Tully will spin as you relax with a yoga session with Mare Bear from 6-7 a.m. Post yoga, get in the groove with a dance party from 7-9 p.m.

Enjoy free kombucha and breakfast bites from Manitoba Harvest and other vendors. Stick around for live performances and special surprises.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9 a.m.
Where: NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.
Price: $15-$35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mindfulness at the Museum with Hariprasad Kowtha





If alleviating stress is on your New Year's to-do list, check out a mindfulness workshop on Friday afternoon. Led by yogi and Eastern spirituality master Hariprasad Kowtha, the free session will begin with a brief mindfulness introduction, followed by a 20-to-30-minute practice. The session will end with a group reading of the curator's notes and discussion on mindfulness as a practice and art.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, noon-1 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Community Conversations with Storiez





If you're interested in learning more about Storiez, an organization dedicated to providing a voice to trauma survivors and their service providers, check out a community event on Friday night.

Local clinicians and professionals will share their knowledge and experiences, and the importance of using storytelling as a therapeutic tool. Specific questions about putting Storiez into practice will be answered.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Our House Cultural Center, 6380 Germantown Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
3 fun comedy events to check out in Philadelphia this week
4 performing and visual arts events to check out in Philadelphia this week
'Bachelor' Colton helps one woman experience 'a first'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman delivers baby after DUI crash, newborn critical
Investigation: Money transfer app phishing scams
Bill looks to require Philly business to accept cash
Teen on scooter shot twice in Feltonville
Eagles' Chris Long wins Walter Payton award
College student finds man in closet wearing her clothes
Wilmington 6th grader to be president's guest at State of the Union
Bucks County man pleads guilty to smuggling turtles
Show More
Neeson admits he wanted to kill black person after friend was raped
Police charge man with killing his mother
Band of burglars break into cars, homes in Evesham Twp.
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Another Beautiful Afternoon
New app reports issues inside Philly public schools
More News