ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week

Good Good Comedy Theatre. | Photo: Kate B./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this week, from an artist conversation to a live podcast taping about the joys of laundry.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Artist talk with Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi





Artists Heather Mercke and Janos Korodi, whose works are featured in Park Towne's permanent art collection, will present and engage the audience in a lively question-and-answer session.

Korodi's painting series "Motion Pictures" explores the concept of place, non-place and transition through technology. Merkle's work also involves place as it relates to the cosmic world.

The event will begin with a reception with hors'd'oeuvres and refreshments, followed by the artists' presentations in the South Tower Oar Pub at 6:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Park Towne Place Oar Pub, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

UniverSoul Circus





Celebrate 25 years at the UniverSoul Circus with a thrilling performance complete with daredevil motorcycle stunts, skillful acrobatics, aerial acts, canines and more.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 12:30 p.m.
Where: UniverSoul Circus, Fairmount Park, 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue
Price: $19-$22.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Podcast For Laundry with Brett Davis





Comedian Brett Davis will host a live version of his podcast about one of the most common household chores -- laundry.

Davis is the host of a weekly online show called "The Special Without Brett Davis," and has recently been honored with The Andy Kaufman Award.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best sports and fitness events in Philadelphia this week
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
Watch the first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailers
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Up to 20 hurt after car hits NJ Social Security office
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
'Not a monster': Parents defend son who admitted to killing wife, kids
AccuWeather: Cloudy and Windy Today, Wintry Mix Possible Thursday
76ers introduce Jimmy Butler to Philly
Pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck in Bensalem
Dogs and portable morgues: Search intensifies in fire zone
Amazon selects NY, Virginia over Philly for new HQ
Show More
goPuff, not Amazon, chooses Philly, expanding HQ
Investigation: Minors taking ride-sharing services alone
Missing grandfather found dismembered in neighbor's home
UPS driver snaps picture of boy playing in leaves in road
Flooding caused issues for Kelly Drive commuters
More News