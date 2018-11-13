Top performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week

Artist talk with Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi

UniverSoul Circus

The Podcast For Laundry with Brett Davis

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this week, from an artist conversation to a live podcast taping about the joys of laundry.---Artists Heather Mercke and Janos Korodi, whose works are featured in Park Towne's permanent art collection, will present and engage the audience in a lively question-and-answer session.Korodi's painting series "Motion Pictures" explores the concept of place, non-place and transition through technology. Merkle's work also involves place as it relates to the cosmic world.The event will begin with a reception with hors'd'oeuvres and refreshments, followed by the artists' presentations in the South Tower Oar Pub at 6:30 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.Park Towne Place Oar Pub, 2200 Benjamin Franklin ParkwayFreeCelebrate 25 years at the UniverSoul Circus with a thrilling performance complete with daredevil motorcycle stunts, skillful acrobatics, aerial acts, canines and more.Sunday, Nov. 18, 12:30 p.m.UniverSoul Circus, Fairmount Park, 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue$19-$22.50Comedian Brett Davis will host a live version of his podcast about one of the most common household chores -- laundry.Davis is the host of a weekly online show called "The Special Without Brett Davis," and has recently been honored with The Andy Kaufman Award.Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 p.m.Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.$10