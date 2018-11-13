Top performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Artist talk with Heather Merckle and Janos Korodi
Artists Heather Mercke and Janos Korodi, whose works are featured in Park Towne's permanent art collection, will present and engage the audience in a lively question-and-answer session.
Korodi's painting series "Motion Pictures" explores the concept of place, non-place and transition through technology. Merkle's work also involves place as it relates to the cosmic world.
The event will begin with a reception with hors'd'oeuvres and refreshments, followed by the artists' presentations in the South Tower Oar Pub at 6:30 p.m.
When: Thursday, Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Park Towne Place Oar Pub, 2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
UniverSoul Circus
Celebrate 25 years at the UniverSoul Circus with a thrilling performance complete with daredevil motorcycle stunts, skillful acrobatics, aerial acts, canines and more.
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 12:30 p.m.
Where: UniverSoul Circus, Fairmount Park, 52nd Street and Parkside Avenue
Price: $19-$22.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Podcast For Laundry with Brett Davis
Comedian Brett Davis will host a live version of his podcast about one of the most common household chores -- laundry.
Davis is the host of a weekly online show called "The Special Without Brett Davis," and has recently been honored with The Andy Kaufman Award.
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 10 p.m.
Where: Good Good Comedy Theatre, 215 N. 11th St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets