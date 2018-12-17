Top theater events and deals in Philadelphia | Hoodline

Oliver!

Top theater events and deals in Philadelphia this weekIf you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Philadelphia this week and beyond, from the classic tale of a spider and her best friend, a pig, to a drag show and burlesque.---On Wednesday, enjoy the classic tale of a nine-year-old orphan's young misadventures with the Artful Dodger and a group of young pickpockets. Famous songs from the musical include "Food, Glorious Food" and "Consider Yourself."Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 21Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Ave.$20 - $22.50On Friday, take the kids to see, the beloved play based on E.B White's award-winning children's novel. The tale explores the unusual friendship between Wilbur the pig and spider Charlotte, who makes it her job to protect her buddy and keep him from becoming dinner.Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.Arden Theatre Company - F. Otto Haas Theatre, 40 N. Second St.$12 - $18If you're looking for something more adult to do, you can score a 47-percent discount to a 21-and-up drag show. It features Nina Bonina Brown, offame.Friday, Dec. 21, 8 p.m.624 S. Sixth St., Bella Vista$15 (47-percent discount off regular price)