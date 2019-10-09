Arts & Entertainment

Designer Tory Burch says dog is home safe after missing in Central Park

(toryburch/Instagram)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Designer Tory Burch says that her dog "Chicken" has been found safe and is now home after going missing in Central Park.

The fashion designer made the happy announcement on her Instagram account.



Burch had put out a plea the day before, saying a couple was seen walking away with her puppy after she had run off.

In her post, she said, "Thank you to the couple who found her, kept her safe and brought her home. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out and for all of your support - especially the pet-lovers of NYC."

There's no word on if she paid the couple the $10,000 reward that she had offered up for Chicken's safe return.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanmidtownmissing dogfashiondogcentral parklost pet
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sixers fan supporting Hong Kong ejected from preseason game
Police: Woman brutally attacked; suspect wanted
Friend of crash victim fighting to change parking rules
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Cool and Damp Today
Millions face power outages in California amid wildfire risk
Woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts in car
Penn State football coach responds to letter calling player's dreadlocks 'disgusting'
Show More
Many questions remain after Berks County siblings found hanged
UPS to hold hiring fair
Johnson & Johnson hit with $8B verdict
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
Residents in South Philly fed up with delayed road repairs
More TOP STORIES News