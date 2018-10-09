We are SO in! @TraceeEllisRoss returns to host the 2018 @AMAs, live Tuesday October 9 at 8|7c! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/np7Wc79lOq — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 19, 2018

Tracee Ellis Ross returns tonight to host theThis is the Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy nominee's second time hosting."I had a ball and I thought it went really well," Ross said. "But when they ask you back, that means that they must've thought it went well too!"Ross joked that she's been stretching all morning because she's opening the big show with a musical number. She says that she has been rehearsing all week."I'm not a dancer and I'm not a singer, I'm not a professional at any of those things, so it takes me a little time to get used to those things," Ross said.She shocked and stunned with her fashion choices last year, and this year, Ross says there is a "story" she is "telling through clothes" this year. Viewers can expect to see eight or nine outfit changes.You can of course expect to see some huge musical performances tonight by the industry's biggest stars including, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Ciara, Missy Elliot, and Khalid."You get the best medley concert ever of the biggest hits that are going on," Ross said.Ross is incredibly busy as her hit comedy, will return next week for its fifth season! She says they will pay tribute to Prince as part of their 100th episode."I want everybody to know that I think I look really hot as a guy and that sideburns and a moustache become me," Ross said.Season 5 ofpremieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 9/8c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.